Ex-WWE Star Becky Lynch Shares Reflective Instagram Post: 'It's Been A Helluva Career'

Former WWE star Becky Lynch is a bonafide legend and has made a major impact on women's wrestling in recent years. Her incredible career was the subject of a "Biography: WWE Legends" documentary by A&E, where she reflected on her life inside the ring and outside of it.

Advertisement

To promote the documentary, Lynch shared a reflective post on social media. "It's been a helluva career. Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV," said Lynch.

In the preview that was posted on social media, she explained how magic has happened in her life whenever she has trusted herself. Her husband and WWE star Seth Rollins called her the "best wife, best mother, best friend he's ever had" and that their daughter will have big shoes to fill. While some may assume that an A&E biography might signal the end of a star's career, several current stars, including the likes of Randy Orton and Roman Reigns, have had their documentaries air recently.

Advertisement

Season 4 of the "Biography: WWE Legends" docuseries has featured legends like Scott Hall, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, The Miz, Mark Henry, and Paul Heyman, to name a few.

Lynch is currently a free agent after her WWE contract expired on June 1. Reports have suggested that the reason "The Man" didn't re-sign with WWE is because she wants to spend more time with her family, and that she's looking for an extended break.