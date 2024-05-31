Backstage Update On Becky Lynch's WWE Status Amidst Reported Contract Negotiations

WWE fans might have seen the last of Becky Lynch for a while. Lynch lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring, and was unsuccessful in her rematch against Morgan on the May 27 edition of "WWE Raw." Following the loss, Lynch posted a cryptic message on social media as she has yet to agree to a new deal. According to Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the reason for this is because "The Man" is possibly looking to take an extended break from wrestling to spend more time with her family.

"Becky Lynch didn't renew," Meltzer said. "Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it's not like a short period of time; she was looking for a long period of time out. It's probably if [Seth Rollins] isn't on the road, it makes sense for her not to be on the road. They can't be hurting for money or anything where they need it right now, and maybe she's looking at other things or maybe she's not. But she will be a free agent a couple of days from now."

News of Lynch's status with WWE has attracted a lot of attention from people in and around the wrestling business. AEW star Chris Jericho on commented Lynch's future in wrestling, stating that having a company like AEW around is good for "The Man" as it gives her another option when she decides to get back in the ring.

