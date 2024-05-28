Becky Lynch Sends Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Raw Loss

WWE star Becky Lynch posted a cryptic tweet following her match on this week's "WWE Raw," amid recent reports that her contract is set to expire soon.

Lynch, after her steel cage match against Liv Morgan, simply posted, "To be continued," with a photo of her seemingly walking out of the arena.



Advertisement

A recent report had stated that Lynch and WWE have yet to agree on a new deal, with her current deal set to expire on June 1. "The Man" is reportedly keen to be offered a big deal, to reflect her status in the promotion. The report also highlighted how this will be the first time that Lynch will be a free agent since she signed with WWE over a decade ago.

Lynch lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at the weekend's King and Queen of the Ring show, after interference from The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. In her rematch on this week's "Raw," Lynch once again lost, this time inside a steel cage, and Dominik as well as Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were involved in the match, which played a part in the Irish star's loss. Photos by fans in the arena showed an emotional Lynch waving to the crowd and acknowledging their "Thank you, Becky" chants.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Lynch is walking away from WWE and exploring new opportunities, or if the WWE star wants to take a break and spend time with her family before she returns to the promotion in the future.