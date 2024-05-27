Becky Lynch Contract Update Ahead Of WWE Raw Title Match

Tonight's "WWE Raw" will feature a King and Queen Of The Ring rematch, as Becky Lynch looks to regain the WWE Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match. However, should Becky Lynch win the title, there is reportedly no guarantee she will still be employed by next week's "WWE Raw."

According to Fightful Select, as of this morning, Becky Lynch and WWE have not come to terms on a new contract. The two sides are in contact, but Fightful has no word on how close the two have come to an agreement. Lynch's contract is set to expire on June 1st, this Saturday, meaning that she could be a free agent for the first time since she signed with WWE in 2013. Lynch is said to be expecting a big money offer from WWE to retain her services, possibly the biggest contract in the history of women's wrestling. There is no word on whether her contract status has any bearing on tonight's Steel Cage Match.

Lynch initially won the title in April, after Rhea Ripley's historic reign was cut short due to injury. Morgan defeated Lynch for the title at Saturday's PPV, thanks in no small part to Dominik Mysterio, which led to the necessity of tonight's Steel Cage Match.

