WWE Raw Live Coverage 5/27 - Women's World Title Steel Cage Match, Braun Strowman Vs. JD McDonagh & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 27, 2024, coming to you live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia!

Liv Morgan dethroned Becky Lynch as Women's World Champion in controversial fashion this past Saturday at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring when Dominik Mysterio became involved. The Judgment Day member looked to hand Lynch a chair in order to help her defeat Morgan, but after Lynch opted not to use the chair, Morgan got hold of it and used it to defeat Lynch by delivering a DDT to her on top of it and following it up with Oblivion. Enraged later in the night, Lynch declared backstage that she would immediately be employing her rematch clause. Tonight, such will be coming to fruition and the two will be colliding for the title, but it won't just be any ordinary match as "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced earlier today that it would be in a Steel Cage.

Advertisement

Braun Strowman hasn't competed in televised action in a WWE ring since he joined forces with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy members Chad Gable and Otis on the May 1, 2023 episode of "Raw", but tonight, that will be changing as he will be going head-to-head with JD McDonagh. The two came face-to-face last week on "Raw" when McDonagh and his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor challenged reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth for their titles, and Strowman appeared to neutralize an interfering Carlito.