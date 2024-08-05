Backstage Update On Becky Lynch Social Media Post That Kicked Off Retirement Panic

When former WWE star Becky Lynch posted to her Instagram on Sunday to promote her A&E biography, she probably wasn't expecting to panic fans about her future status with the company — though it's always possible that was her goal. In the post, Lynch said "it's been a helluva career," making some fans think she was hanging up her ring boots for good. However, in a new update from Fightful Select, officials "close to the situation" said that if she's really retiring, they haven't been made aware.

According to Fightful, sources said that if Lynch is officially done within the ring, they have not yet been informed, and they noted that if she was to retire, they would likely not be finding out via social media. One source told the outlet, however, that as Lynch is no longer under contract, she could retire without notifying WWE.

"Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege," Lynch wrote in her post, alongside a photo of her holding the championship alongside her daughter. "Thanks for watching my bio on [A&E]."

Lynch's WWE contract expired on June 1 and she is now a free agent. According to Fightful, WWE sources are being "respectful" of Lynch's space during her time off and she would "always be welcomed back." Prior to reportedly taking extended time off to spend with family, Lynch dropped the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. She was last seen on WWE TV after losing a rematch to Morgan on the May 27 episode of "WWE Raw."

