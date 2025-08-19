Naomi & Jimmy Uso Announce Pregnancy On WWE Raw, Women's World Title Vacated

Last Monday, Naomi was pulled from her match with IYO SKY with no reason given beyond her not being "medically cleared." Speculation was rampant, but on "WWE Raw,"we finally got an answer: Naomi is expecting her first child.

Naomi's husband, fellow WWE star Jimmy Uso, made the announcement on a special edition of "What's Your Story" with Stephanie McMahon, with Naomi herself coming out to the ring and asking the clip to be played Monday night.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso are having a child! Congrats to them!! pic.twitter.com/6gOICSmYtP — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 19, 2025

After making the announcement, Adam Pearce came to the ring to say how happy they all were for her. She reminded him that she's relinquished a title once and she wasn't "handing you s***!" Naomi told him her hormones were all over the place and demanded he leave the ring ASAP. The champ promised to come back as soon as she could to take it from whomever has it before laying her custom title in the ring.

Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch posted that it was irresponsible of her to get pregnant while champion. Lynch, of course, vacated the Raw Women's Championship due to her own pregnancy.

How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion. https://t.co/HHYae3G5Qr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 19, 2025

Naomi has been on an incredible run as of late. In June, she won the MITB briefcase. She cashed in at WWE Evolution 2 and defeated IYO SKY to become WWE Women's Champion. She successfully defended it at SummerSlam against Rhea Ripley and SKY. Naomi was set to defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris.