WWE Women's World Champ Naomi Not Medically Cleared For Planned Raw Match With IYO SKY

A championship match initially set for "WWE Raw" on Monday night is no longer happening due to a champion not being medically cleared. WWE posted on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the show that Women's World Champion Naomi is not cleared to defend her title against IYO SKY.

WWE posted the announcement as "breaking news" and told fans to tune in to "Raw" for "continuing coverage" on the developing story and did not give any further details on Naomi. The champion, who has been known for her work on social media following her heel turn earlier this year, has not posted on X or Instagram about the match being cancelled as of this writing. Her most recent post is a video on her electric luggage scooter backstage.

Naomi's most recent match was her successful defense over both SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. It was revealed last week on "Raw" that SKY would be getting her rematch, as she wasn't the woman pinned at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." Naomi became champion by successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution during SKY and Ripley's match. She hit a split-legged moonsault on SKY to get the pin.

Elsewhere on "Raw," CM Punk is set to address World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins following the "Ruse of the Century" at SummerSlam. Sami Zayn is set to take on Rusev, and AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will face Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano.