Naomi Rolls Up Rhea Ripley, Keeps Women's World Title In WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Opener

Most of the world knows to proceed with caution around Naomi by now, but Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY had to learn their lesson the hard way. Ripley, Sky, and Naomi took to SummerSlam Sunday's opening contest to compete for Naomi's WWE Women's World Championship, and after thumb bites, Moonsaults, and a roll-up, Naomi walked out of SummerSlam, gold still on her waist.

Naomi attempted to stoke the flames between Ripley and SKY early on, exiting the ring and beckoning the challengers to fight amongst themselves. Ripley and SKY formed a temporary alliance instead, and cornered the champion before forcing her back into the ring. The challengers' alliance saw brief success until a Big Boot from Ripley missed Naomi to flatten SKY.

Naomi survived the match by isolating both Ripley and SKY for unhinged, one-on-one lock-ups. Naomi pulled SKY's hair and bit Ripley's thumb to maintain her edge, until a Missile Dropkick from SKY took the champion out of the match. Shades of Evolution showed as SKY and Ripley locked up. A series of masterful counters between SKY and Ripley ended with a Poisonrana from SKY, but the champion broke the pin to reenter the match. A brawl on the outside saw a brief SKY comeback, but the ever-vigilant Naomi managed to break each and every of SKY's pinfall attempts.

Things unraveled for the challengers as SKY attempted to another top-rope Moonsault, only to be met by grueling Avalanche Riptide from Ripley. Just before the referee's count landed at three, Naomi appeared to grab Ripley's shorts, shifting her weight to roll Ripley up for the three-count. The match ended with Naomi's quick escape and trip up the entrance ramp, title in hand.

As of writing, Naomi has met no new challengers. Naomi earned her title via a Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution, 22 days ago.