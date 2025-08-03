WWE SummerSlam Night Two Results 8/3 - Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight, Five Other Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE SummerSlam Night Two on August 3, 2025, coming to you live from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at a special start time of 6 PM ET!

John Cena will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time retaining against CM Punk at WWE Night Of Champions on June 28 as he defends against longtime rival Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. After months of Rhodes and other WWE Superstars including Randy Orton and the aforementioned Punk trying to convince Cena to revert back to his positive attitude, Cena finally did so when he admitted that his ways for the last five months may have not been the best to Rhodes during this past Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown".

Five other championships will be on the line tonight, as Naomi defends the Women's World Championship for the first time ever against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. Although the friendship between Ripley and SKY has been well documented over the course of the past few weeks, Naomi cashed in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Evolution on July 13 during a Women's World Championship singles match between then-titleholder SKY and Ripley.

Jacob Fatu will have the chance to get his hands on his cousin and archrival Solo Sikoa when the two meet with one another in a Steel Cage Match for Sikoa's United States Championship. Sikoa and Fatu have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past several weeks, with Fatu turning his back on the MFT stable leader at WWE Money In The Bank on June 7 to cost him the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank match only for Sikoa to later dethrone Fatu as United States Champion at Night Of Champions and Fatu to gain the upperhand against MFT when they launched a post match beatdown on Fatu's ally Jimmy Uso following his loss to Talla Tonga on Friday night.

Dominik Mysterio will be competing in his first singles match since retaining the Intercontinental Championship against AAA star Octagon Jr. at Money In The Bank as he defends against AJ Styles. Although Dominik was excused from in-ring action for several weeks thanks to a doctor's note he received, he informed Styles that he had officially been cleared outside of the trainer's room after he had blindsided him with an attack.

Former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will have the chance to win back the title she once hold tonight when she faces current titleholder Becky Lynch in a No Disqualification, No Countout Match. If Valkyria is successful in defeating Lynch tonight, then she will not be able to challenge for the title again as long as Lynch's reign continues. Tensions between Lynch and Valkyria have continued to boil over after Lynch blindsided Valkyria with an attack on the April 21 episode of "WWE Raw", with Lynch having dethroned Valkyria as Women's Intercontinental Champion at Money In The Bank and Valkyria previously unable to win the title back in a Triple Threat Match at Evolution.

Coming off their successful defense against Rey Fenix and Andrade on the July 25 episode of "SmackDown", WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks will be putting their title on the line once again tonight as they defend against Fenix and Andrade, Nathan Frazer and Axiom, The Street Profits, #DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns in a Six Pack TLC Match. All ten of Lumis and Gacy's opponents have been teaming up with one another to try to take them out along with their stablemates Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross over the course of the past several weeks, with The Wyatt Sicks having been a dominant force against the rest of the tag team division.