Naomi Gets Last Laugh At WWE Evolution, Cashes In MITB To Capture Women's World Title

After Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY put themselves through a hellacious battle for the Women's World Championship in the main event of Evolution, it was Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi to officially cash in her contract following her No Holds Barred match loss against Jade Cargill earlier in the night to become the new champion.

Ripley and SKY battled back and forth to start off their bout. At one point, Ripley rolled out of the ring after being planted face-first on the mat by SKY, but SKY hit a suicide dive followed by a missile dropkick off the top rope. SKY hit a poisonrana, but Ripley kicked out. "The Eradicator" hit a Razor's Edge, then a sit down powerbomb.

SKY countered a Riptide and Ripley took her to the top rope. SKY countered and went for a missile dropkick, but hit referee Jessika Carr. Ripley hit the Riptide, but there was no official to count the fall. Ripley took the champion out into the crowd and started beating her down. SKY hit a big cross body from the top of some road cases to Ripley on the floor.

Back in the ring area, SKY hit a powerbomb onto Ripley on the floor and got her opponent back in the ring. SKY went up for a moonsault and Carr got back in to count the fall, but Ripley kicked out. Ripley took SKY to the top rope and hit a Spanish Fly. That's when Naomi's music hit and she came running out with the briefcase and referee. She officially cashed in her contract and made the match a triple threat.

She clocked SKY with the briefcase and sent Ripley shoulder-first into the ring post to take her out. Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault on SKY for the victory and to become the new Women's World Champion.