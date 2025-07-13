WWE Evolution Results 7/13 - Four Championships Up For Grabs, No Holds Barred Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Evolution on July 13, 2025, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

IYO SKY will be putting the Women's World Championship against her longtime rival and sometimes ally Rhea Ripley. SKY chose Ripley as her challenger on the June 30 episode of "WWE Raw", and informed her of the decision in a verbal show of respect between the two women.

Elsewhere, Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match on the June 27 edition of "WWE SmackDown" as she defends against WWE Hall Of Famer and multi time former Women's Champion Trish Stratus. Like SKY, Stratton chose Stratus as her challenger on the July 4 episode of "SmackDown" in what will mark the latter's first match since joining forces with the former to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match. While Bayley and Valkyria squared off against one another in a Number One Contenders Match on the June 30 episode of "Raw", the match ultimately ended with the two women pinning one another at the same time and it was later determined that they had both secured the right. Things culminated this past Monday when the three women found themselves involved in a tense verbal confrontation with one another.

Roxanne Perez will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time since becoming titleholder in the absence of the injured Liv Morgan as she joins forces with her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez to put the title on the line against Sol Ruca and Zaria, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, and Asuka and Kairi Sane in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. Bliss emerged victorious over Ruca, Sane, and Perez in a Fatal Four-Way Match this past Friday on "SmackDown" despite a brawl that broke out between Zaria, Rodriguez, and Flair on the outside.

Archrivals Naomi and Jade Cargill look to put their issues to rest once and for all tonight as they collide with one another in a No Holds Barred Match. Although the 2025 Queen Of The Ring holds a win over the current Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder after they met in a match during Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41, she still hasn't relented in her quest to seek retribution against her former friend for sending her crashing through the windshield of a car several months ago.

With WWE Clash In Paris set to take place a month and a half from now, a Battle Royal is set to be held tonight with a title shot awaiting the winner at the August 31 Premium Live Event. Among those set to take part include WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella, "Raw" stars Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer, "SmackDown" stars Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, Michin, B-Fab, Zelina Vega, the aforementioned LeRae, the aforementioned Jax, and Women's United States Champion Giulia, and "WWE NXT" stars Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice.

Jacy Jayne will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line for the second time ever on WWE programming since dethroning the aforementioned Vaquer on the June 10 episode of "NXT" as she defends against Jordynne Grace. Grace secured the right to challenge Jayne tonight when she defeated the aforementioned Parker, Legend, and Dame in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match after they had all won a series of Evolution Eliminators.