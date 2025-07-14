Jade Cargill Drops Naomi Through Table To Win No Holds Barred Match At WWE Evolution

The Big Three are back, but are far from the friends they were at WrestleMania 40. Sunday's Evolution II event saw Naomi and Jade Cargill lock up as bitter enemies in a No Holds Barred match, with old friend Bianca Belair wearing the referee's signature stripes. Naomi used a gratuitous amount of weaponry in her second singles clash with Cargill, but ultimately, "The Storm" used Naomi's sadism to undo her to remain undefeated against her in singles action.

Cargill did not even get the chance to enter the ring before Naomi rushed her, but the Queen of the Ring evaded her bitter enemy to begin the match with a brawl on the outside. Naomi and Cargill quickly employed a multitude of weapons, from the steel steps to kendo sticks to tables to steel chairs and trash cans, all to put the exclamation mark on their heated rivalry. Belair attempted to call the match down the middle, faithfully checking in on both competitors as the contest devolved into pure carnage. Belair quickly grew unnerved as Naomi and Cargill began resorting to chains, broadcasting cameras, and entire toolboxes, and Belair was seen asking Cargill if she could continue the match-up after Naomi dropkicked her rival into the announce table's television screen.

Naomi found herself with blood dripping from her face, but that did little to stop her as she continued to lay waste to Cargill. Naomi sent Cargill through a table for a near-fall, and was about to put her rival through another table before Cargill struck Naomi with a steel chair. Naomi's sadistic plans ultimately led to her loss, as Cargill put Naomi through the table with a top-rope Jaded for the victory. Belair held Cargill's hand high after the match, and the two exchanged a somber look before the night moved on.