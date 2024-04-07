WWE Star Jade Cargill Comments On Her WrestleMania Debut

Two months after asserting her dominance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, Jade Cargill received an opportunity to showcase her strength on an even higher level, as she, Bianca Belair, and Naomi teamed up at WWE's biggest event of the year — WrestleMania 40. For this occasion, Cargill, Belair, and Naomi were pitted against the crafty trio of Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Despite the latter's inclination for underhanded tactics, it was Cargill's team that prevailed. At the post-show press conference, Cargill commented on the emotions surrounding their victory, which, as she points out, also coincided with her official WrestleMania debut.

"First and foremost, I would have never thought that I would have braced the stage with these two phenomenal women," Cargill said. "This [Bianca] is Miss WrestleMania, undefeated. Then we have miss veteran [Naomi] over here that knows exactly what to do every time. I mean, look at her in the ring. She knows what to do at every given moment. I would have never got this opportunity anywhere else. I'm very thankful for what I got. I would have never gotten a better start. This is my first WrestleMania. It's only gonna go up from here."

Following a three-year run with All Elite Wrestling, Cargill inked a contract with WWE in September 2023. In the weeks following, WWE introduced Cargill to its fans through various on-screen cameos, two of which included face-to-face meetings with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, respectively. The former TBS Champion later made her WWE in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, eliminating three competitors in the process. Now as an official member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, Cargill has conquered her first WrestleMania.

