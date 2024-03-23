Jade Cargill Officially Joins WWE SmackDown, Will Make First Appearance Next Week

Ever since making headlines with her strong debut at Royal Rumble 2024, all anybody has wanted to know is what show Jade Cargill will call home. Those who have been eagerly awaiting the news can now rejoice, as on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," Cargill herself announced that she will be appearing on Friday nights.

Cargill made her announcement via video package, where she referred to herself as a "once in a lifetime, generational talent" and "the headline", among other things. Cargill ended the package by confirming that she will be "taking her talents" to SmackDown. She is currently expected to make her first in-person appearance as an official "SmackDown" star on next week's episode of the blue brand.

Despite having been officially signed to WWE since September 2023, Cargill has only been involved in the most recent women's Royal Rumble match, where she enjoyed several high-profile moments, including lifting Nia Jax, having a stand-off with Bianca Belair, and eliminating a returning Naomi. Many fans expected Cargill to be involved in the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia last month, but she was pulled from the line-up in favor of a returning Raquel Rodriguez. Cargill was last seen on WWE programming on the March 1 episode of "SmackDown," where she had a stare-down with WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. Cargill's current WrestleMania plans are unknown, but could come into focus next Friday.

