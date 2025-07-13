Bianca Belair Returns On WWE SNME, Named Guest Ref For Cargill Vs. Naomi At Evolution

The No Holds Barred Match pitting Jade Cargill against arch nemesis Naomi at Evolution 2 on Sunday got more interesting after the women brawled, and had to be separated, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cargill was shown watching the special from Atlanta, Georgia from the crowd before Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi appeared and jumped her, throwing her over the barricade and beating her down.

The brawl brought out "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis who told the women he was going to talk to them about an addition to their match, but since Naomi decided to attack Cargill, he was going to let all the fans in on it as well. Aldis revealed that a returning Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee for their match tomorrow. Belair's music hit and she came down the ramp to the delight of the crowd to stare down her two former friends.

Belair sustained an injury where she broke multiple fingers during her WrestleMania 41 triple threat bout against Rhea Ripley and Women's World Champion IYO SKY. After losing the match when SKY retained, Belair hasn't been involved in a match since.