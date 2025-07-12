WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 7/12 - Two Titles On The Line, Drew McIntyre Faces Randy Orton

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!

GUNTHER will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since he dethroned Jey Uso as titleholder on the June 9 edition of "Raw" as he defends against Goldberg. Although this will mark Goldberg's first match since coming up short against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 19, 2022, the WWE Hall Of Famer confronted "The Ring General" this past Monday on "Raw" after hearing him call him out for being afraid to face him.

Another champion will be putting their title on the line for the first time since becoming titleholder, as Solo Sikoa will be defending the United States Champion against his brother Jimmy Uso after he dethroned Jacob Fatu at WWE Night Of Champions on June 28. Sikoa and Jimmy have crossed paths with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with the latter man providing the aforementioned Fatu with some backup they look to take down Sikoa and his allies JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and the fresh Tala Tonga.

Drew McIntyre will be competing in his first match since coming up short to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match during the May 24 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event as he collides with Randy Orton. McIntyre made his return to "SmackDown" on July 4 when he interrupted a verbal confrontation between Orton and Cody Rhodes, and subsequently requested tonight's match against Orton from "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis.

Additionally, Men's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Seth Rollins will be going head-to-head with LA Knight after a couple of confrontations between them over the past few weeks including Monday night on "Raw" when Rollins defeated Penta only for Knight to get the better of him with an attack in the moments that followed.