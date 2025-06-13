Backstage Update On Bianca Belair After Suffering Broken Fingers At WWE WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair delivered a critically acclaimed, triple threat performance over the WWE Women World Championship. Unfortunately, not at all participants emerged unscathed. Belair specifically walked out with a few broken fingers, which she later taped up on the subsequent episode of "WWE SmackDown." A new report has since provided an update on the timeline for her in-ring comeback.

According to PWI Elite, WWE officials are hopeful that Belair will be able to return to action by SummerSlam, which is slated for early August, if not sometime beforehand. Belair has largely remained off of WWE television since sustaining her broken fingers. Still, she appears to be in good spirits, with her focus now being on healing and getting back to "SmackDown," which she considers to be her home, albeit a currently divided one.

This divide particularly centers on Belair and her former tag team partners, Naomi and Jade Cargill. Earlier this year, Naomi revealed herself as the person responsible for brutally attacking Cargill last November. Since then, Naomi and Cargill have traded a number of physical and verbal blows while also interjecting themselves into each other's separate business. Due to her injury, Belair's planned involvement in their feud was reportedly adjusted by WWE's creative team.

Belair resurfaced before her hometown of Knoxville on the May 30 episode of "SmackDown." After Belair confirmed that wasn't 100% healed yet, Naomi interrupted her with the hope of talking things out and gaining Belair's forgiveness. Belair, however, stood firm in her feeling of betrayal at Naomi's hands. Cargill eventually entered the conversation as well, though she took a more physical approach by booting Naomi in the midsection.