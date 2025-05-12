WWE's Bianca Belair Shares Video Of Her Balloon-Like Finger Injury

There's no doubt that Bianca Belair was one of the highlights of WrestleMania 41, tearing down the house with opponents Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky in a three-way match for Sky's WWE Women's World Championship. Unlike Sky or Ripley, however, Belair was unable to keep the momentum coming out of the show, thanks to a hand injury she suffered during the match that has kept her out of the ring since then.

For those wondering how serious this injury is, Belair left no doubt after she shared a graphic photo her Instagram Story this past weekend. The former Women's Champion revealed that the ring finger on her left hand had ballooned up around her knuckle, though she tried to make light of the situation by noting she was distracted from showing off the injury by "decor" laid out by her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford.

Though Belair had appeared on the post-WrestleMania edition of "SmackDown" to announce the injury, this weekend was the first time she had hinted at the nature and severity of it. Still, it remains unclear just when fans will be able to see Belair back in a wrestling ring, though the swelling in her finger would suggest it will be at least a little bit of a wait.

What Belair will be doing upon her return is just as much as a mystery. Though she could continue her pursuit of the Women's World Championship or turn her attention to the WWE Women's Championship, held by Tiffany Stratton, Belair still has unresolved issues with former tag team partners Jade Cargill and Naomi. Despite Cargill defeating Naomi at WrestleMania, the two have continued their feud that began with Naomi taking Cargill out of action for several months, and then taking her place as Belair's tag team partner.