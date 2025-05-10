Naomi Screws Jade Cargill, Nia Jax Wins Women's Title Contender Match On WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax is the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship after interference from Naomi helped her emerge victorious on "WWE SmackDown." Jax's opponent, Jade Cargill, had a win in sight when Naomi appeared and attacked Tiffany Stratton, who was watching the match from ringside. Cargill was distracted, which allowed Jax to deliver a senton and the An-NIA-lator for the win.

Prior to the match, Cargill had a staredown with Charlotte Flair, who had just declared that she was on the path to regain the women's title. Once in the ring, Cargill told "The Queen" to get to the back of the line. During the match, Cargill looked impressive, delivering a Samoan Drop to the former champion. Jax hit her with a powerbomb, a receipt for the one Cargill delivered last week. After Cargill landed a Frog Splash and a pump kick, it looked like she was jumping to the front of the line, but Naomi put an end to that.

Stratton had been openly rooting for her former mentor to defeat Cargill, who has now lost to Jax twice in singles action. Jax vs. Stratton hasn't been set yet and is not planned for Backlash, but it could take place on a future "SmackDown" or the upcoming episode of "Saturday Night's Main Event" on NBC.