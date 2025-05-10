Jade Cargill To Charlotte Flair On WWE SmackDown: 'Get To The Back Of The Line'

Jade Cargill told Charlotte Flair to get to the back of the line during "WWE SmackDown."

Cargill was scheduled to face Nia Jax on Friday for an opportunity at the WWE Women's Championship, but prior to that former title challenger Charlotte Flair had come down to the ring for a promo segment. She told the crowd that their "Queen" had arrived before talking up her WrestleMania 41 challenge against Tiffany Stratton, continuing that although she lost it was her first match in two years and she still took Stratton to her limit.

Flair said that she was there to announce that she was getting back on the path to the Women's Championship, prompting boos from the crowd, to which she retorted to say she was the "GOAT" of women's wrestling. She told the crowd that if they continued to be disrespectful then she would leave the venue and never come back. But that did little to stave the boos, prompting her to throw down her microphone and leave the ring.

As Flair took her leave, Cargill made her entrance and the pair stared one another down. Cargill then grabbed the microphone when she entered the ring, telling Flair to get to the back of the line as she walked away. In a later segment, Flair was shown to be leaving while General Manager Nick Aldis pleaded with her to keep professional and stay, but she ignored him and attempted to get in her car. She was then interrupted by Alexa Bliss – having returned earlier in the night – who said that they needed to talk before the camera faded.