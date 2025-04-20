Tiffany Stratton Pins Charlotte Flair, Retains WWE Women's Title In WrestleMania Debut

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and 2025 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has become extremely personal over the past few weeks, and at WrestleMania 41, the two women took to the ring to viciously vie for Stratton's world title. After plenty of catfighting and leg shots, Stratton won it all in Vegas, and walked out still the WWE Women's Champion.

The two women immediately took to trading catty blows, and Stratton briefly gained the upper hand when she sent Flair crashing into the ring. Flair responded by sending the champion on a collision course to the barricade, and the contest continued as both women struggled to stay dominant.

Both women attempted to ascend the ropes to land a Moonsault, but were met with interference every time. Attention turned to Flair's injured knee, clad in a bedazzled knee brace, around this time, as Stratton began to mercilessly target Flair's recently-healed ACL. Flair attempted to respond in kind by putting Stratton in the Figure 4, but her injuries did not allow her to bridge her father's submission into the lethal Figure 8. The match heated up as Flair took the champion's face in her hands — Stratton's forehead bruised and her tooth chipped — and screamed at her.

"You're never going to replace me!" Flair cried.

Stratton was not deterred, and finally secured match dominance after dodging a corner Spear attempt from Charlotte. Stratton hoisted the challenger up for a Rolling Senton before ascending to the ropes for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Las Vegas gasped in shock as Stratton, in her WrestleMania debut, bested the 14-time world champion with a clean pin cover.

With her victory, Stratton is set to continue her 107-day reign with the WWE Women's Championship, and Flair joins Nia Jax and Bayley as the third person to challenge Stratton and fail. As of writing, Stratton's next opponent is unknown.