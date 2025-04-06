Backstage Update On Controversial WWE SmackDown Segment

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton raised several eyebrows when they reportedly went off script during a verbal exchange on the latest episode of "WWE SmackDown." Fightful Select has since provided more details on the segment as well as the reactions from those backstage in WWE.

Toward the end of the exchange, mediated by WWE broadcaster Wade Barrett, Stratton noted that Flair was now "0-3" in her marriages. Furthermore, Stratton claimed that "The Queen" would be alone after their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41, just like her personal life is following her recent divorce from WWE star Andrade. According to the outlet, a source close to Stratton claimed that Flair initiated the off-script discourse sometime beforehand, prompting Stratton to retaliate with the aforementioned marriage line, then roll out of the ring to prevent the situation from worsening.

A pair of talents on the WWE roster reportedly said that Stratton had to "fight back" in general following another recent, side-by-side promo, which many fans have since labeled as an attempt by Flair to bury Stratton. Either way, WWE management is said to be unhappy with both women for their actions in the April 4 segment on "SmackDown."

After Stratton slid out of the ring, Flair quickly fired back with a claim that Ludwig Kaiser, fellow WWE star and Stratton's real-life boyfriend, had previously slid into her direct messages on social media. As this series of events happened, there reportedly were some audible "oohs" and "woahs" and genuine expressions of surprise from spectators.