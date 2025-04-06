Backstage Update On Controversial WWE SmackDown Segment
Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton raised several eyebrows when they reportedly went off script during a verbal exchange on the latest episode of "WWE SmackDown." Fightful Select has since provided more details on the segment as well as the reactions from those backstage in WWE.
Toward the end of the exchange, mediated by WWE broadcaster Wade Barrett, Stratton noted that Flair was now "0-3" in her marriages. Furthermore, Stratton claimed that "The Queen" would be alone after their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41, just like her personal life is following her recent divorce from WWE star Andrade. According to the outlet, a source close to Stratton claimed that Flair initiated the off-script discourse sometime beforehand, prompting Stratton to retaliate with the aforementioned marriage line, then roll out of the ring to prevent the situation from worsening.
A pair of talents on the WWE roster reportedly said that Stratton had to "fight back" in general following another recent, side-by-side promo, which many fans have since labeled as an attempt by Flair to bury Stratton. Either way, WWE management is said to be unhappy with both women for their actions in the April 4 segment on "SmackDown."
After Stratton slid out of the ring, Flair quickly fired back with a claim that Ludwig Kaiser, fellow WWE star and Stratton's real-life boyfriend, had previously slid into her direct messages on social media. As this series of events happened, there reportedly were some audible "oohs" and "woahs" and genuine expressions of surprise from spectators.
More Reactions
The original contents of the Flair-Stratton promo segment were written by Devyn Prieto. As for what could have changed the trajectory of it, Fightful reports that several are under the impression that the Chicago crowd were likely the source of the change. Amidst the in-ring exchange, Chicago fans drowned out Flair with boos, which seemingly resulted in her being visibly shaken. Similarly, Flair was said to be displeased following the conclusion of her on-screen segment with Stratton.
Per WWE talent, Flair is reportedly known to call audibles in the ring while doing spots and promos. One long-time talent additionally claimed to the outlet that while "daunting," stars should be willing to stay on par with Flair in order to not get "run over" by her. In Stratton's case, one female talent believes her actions can likely be attributed to "doing what she had to." In general, though, the same source reiterated that stepping up to Flair on the microphone can seem horrifying.
Since the airing of "SmackDown," WWE has edited out Stratton's comments about Flair's marriage as well as Flair's rebuttal involving Kaiser from digital iterations of the segment. According to Fightful, this was a "specific directive."
Looking ahead, Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. This comes after Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, 14 months removed from knee surgery. For Stratton, this will mark her debut on WWE's grandest stage. For Flair, it will be her eighth outing, having previously beaten the likes of Asuka, Ronda Rousey, and Rhea Ripley on it.