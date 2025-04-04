WWE's Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Divorce From Andrade, Royal Rumble Return

Charlotte Flair has opened up for the first time about her divorce from fellow WWE star Andrade, and addressed the emotions she had when going through it as well as dealing with her injury.

Flair recently appeared on "Sherri," where she was asked how she handled her divorce while also recovering from a serious injury. The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner revealed that she didn't want anyone to know about her split from Andrade, admitting that it felt like another failure, having been divorced twice before.

"I didn't," said a teary-eyed Flair on how she coped with her split. "I felt like I was failing at my job, I felt like I was failing in my personal life, and the embarrassment of being divorced again, and then being compared to my father. When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was, like, 'I just didn't want anyone to know.' Like, 'Oh my gosh, I have failed again,'" said the WWE star. "Everyone's probably thinking, 'Well, she's going to come back a year older, she's going to come back less than, she's coming back off this knee injury,' and unfortunately, the WWE audience hasn't gotten to see the comeback of Charlotte Flair. This wasn't a Charlotte Flair redemption story, but it's a redemption story for me because everything that I have feared, or been scared of, or embarrassed of, publicly, [came true] ... because, you know, everyone has an opinion, even though they don't know the facts."

Flair said that she tried hard to keep her divorce a secret until the news was leaked following her Royal Rumble win earlier this year. She asserted that her return to WWE, following her divorce and injury, is the "biggest comeback" of her life. "The Queen" had been out of action for more than a year after tearing her MCL, ACL, and meniscus in December 2023, but won the Rumble on her return to the promotion.