Charlotte Flair Comments On Winning The WWE Royal Rumble Following Injury

After a 14-month battle with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, Charlotte Flair has immediately taken back her throne with a win in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Naturally, this victory elicited a number of emotions for Flair, with the foremost being excitement.

"This was the longest I've been away from you guys and the fans since I started in 2012," Flair said at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference. "I got into this business because of my little brother. When my knee injury happened in December [2023] and it took me out, I just kept thinking, 'I can't go out this way.' It made me realize how far I have come and I was doing it because of him.

"Then seeing all of the fans keeping up with my injury updates throughout the year with the rehab like 'We miss you, Charlotte. We love you, Charlotte.' As a performer, you sometimes think 'Do I still got it?' and 'What am coming back to do?' I've done it all," she continued. "Coming back tonight and winning the Rumble two times, it was like I'm coming back to do it all over again and that is how hungry I am."

Flair entered the fray from the #27 position this year, eliminating the likes of Michin, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax. In the closing moments, she came face-to-face with imminent main roster call-up Roxanne Perez, who had a record-breaking Royal Rumble performance in her respective outing. Unfortunately for Perez, her efforts weren't enough to overcome "The Queen," who kicked her off the apron for the final elimination of the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.