Roxanne Perez Is WWE Main Roster Bound After Record-Breaking Royal Rumble Performance

Roxanne Perez has been the crown jewel of the "WWE NXT" women's division for some time now, and after a record-breaking performance in the Royal Rumble, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion is graduating.

"I broke the record and now I have the longest record at one hour, seven minutes, and forty-seven seconds," Perez said to Byron Saxton in a backstage interview, not wanting to talk about being eliminated by the match's winner, Charlotte Flair. "I'm a history-maker. I made history in NXT. A two-time NXT women's champion, breakout winner, Iron Survivor winner. I make history and I'm going to continue to do the same exact thing here on the main roster. So girls, get ready because I don't think you all are ready for 'The Prodigy.'"

Perez has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley, who has been splitting time between "Raw" and "NXT" to keep the former NXT Women's Champion in line. While Perez has now spent the longest time in a Rumble match, she only managed one elimination in her hour-plus in the match, as she dumped out former rival and current WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia from the match. Giulia was the one to end Perez's 276-day reign as champion, dethroning Perez at New Year's Evil last month, which put the two-time champ in the upper echelon of NXT women's champions, as only Iyo Sky, Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler, and Asuka have held the title for longer. There is no word on whether Perez's partner in crime, Cora Jade will be joining her on the main roster.