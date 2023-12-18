More Details On WWE Star Charlotte Flair's Injury

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair suffered an injury during a "WWE SmackDown" match against Asuka, and more details continue to emerge regarding the situation. After it was revealed that Flair would be out for around nine months, likely with a torn ACL, a new report from PWInsider states that Flair actually tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. On top of that, the former world champion possibly strained her neck in the fall.

According to the report, Flair is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible. There are no updates as to the timetable for her return, with the previous nine-month estimate still the likeliest outcome.

The multiple injuries all came from an unfortunate fall from the top rope, with Flair seeming to land on her leg incorrectly while also hurting her neck. It sounds like Flair will be out well into 2024, meaning there is now a significant gap in the "SmackDown" women's division. WWE has made multiple references to the Four Horsewomen (Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) in recent weeks. With Mercedes Mone reportedly no longer set to work with AEW, it could mean the return of Banks. However, with Flair out, a Four Horsewomen reunion will have to be kept on the shelf for the time being.

While the timing of an injury is never good, it's particularly unfortunate for Flair, who has already missed a significant amount of time over the last two years. Assuming the WWE star doesn't face any setbacks, Flair still will likely be unable to return to wrestling until September of next year.