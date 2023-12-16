WWE's Charlotte Flair Out Of Action At Least Nine Months, Possibly Due To Torn ACL

Charlotte Flair will be out of action for a prolonged period of time after suffering a likely knee injury during a match on last week's "WWE SmackDown" against Asuka. It was announced on this week's "SmackDown" broadcast that Flair will be out of action for up to nine months.

During the match on last week's "SmackDown," the 15-time women's champion slipped from the top rope and landed awkwardly on her leg and also appeared to hit her head. She was pulled from the road and returned to her home in Florida after the injury. PWInsider reported there was talk at "WWE Raw" among talent that Flair could have possibly suffered a torn ACL, but that is not confirmed at this time. The recovery timeline WWE announced would fit the injury, however. If Flair is out upwards of nine months, she will miss not just the Royal Rumble, but WrestleMania and SummerSlam, as well, as she would be set to return in September 2024. WWE has yet to say exactly what type of injury Flair sustained or if she has or will undergo surgery.

Flair missed two months of action earlier this year when she took some time off from her role in the company, and over seven months in 2022 when she took a hiatus to marry her long-time partner, AEW's Andrade El Idolo. This is the first serious injury of her decade-long career.