Update On Charlotte Flair Following WWE SmackDown Injury

It seems last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" may be one Charlotte Flair will wish she could forget. During a match against Asuka, the 15-time women's champion took a nasty spill off the top rope, hitting her head and landing awkwardly on her leg, leading to the match being quickly wrapped up. The injury has since been confirmed to be legitimate, and judging by WWE's current reaction, it doesn't appear Flair will be around any time soon. PWInsider reports that Flair has returned to her home in Florida and has been pulled off the road until further notice. As of this writing, it's unclear how much time Flair will miss, though WWE is said to be moving quickly to determine the nature of the injuries she suffered during the match.

This will be Flair's third absence in the past year and a half, having missed over seven months in 2022 and another two months earlier this year. However, neither absence appeared to be caused by injury — in 2022 it was attributed to her marriage to AEW star Andrade El Idolo, while her missed time this year seemed to be a planned break after her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Should Flair miss a significant amount of time, it would throw a wrench in the current direction of the "SmackDown" women's division, which has seen Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi feuding with a revitalized Damage CTRL comprising Bayley, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and WWE Womens' Champion IYO SKY. Alongside Becky Lynch, the trio recently defeated Damage CTRL in a WarGames match at the Survivor Series PLE.