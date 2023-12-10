Backstage Update On Legitimacy Of Injuries To WWE Stars Kevin Owens & Charlotte Flair

A new report has provided some updates on the current injuries surrounding "WWE SmackDown" stars Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair.

On the December 1 episode of "SmackDown," Owens faced Grayson Waller in a match that also featured Austin Theory at ringside. At one point, Waller sent Owens crashing into one of the ring posts, causing Owens to land on the steel steps beside it. With the referee distracted by Waller, Theory took the opportunity to stomp on Owens' right hand — an area that then became a prime target of focus for Waller throughout the rest of the match. WWE later announced that Owens sustained fractures to his fourth and fifth metacarpals. According to Fightful Select, Owens' injury is purely for storyline purposes.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Charlotte Flair, who sparked massive concern after her match with Asuka came to an abrupt end last Friday on "SmackDown." Following Flair's loss to Asuka (via interference from Bayley), several live audience members posted photos and footage to social media of medical staff attending to "The Queen," indicating that she might have suffered some sort of injury. Fightful Select is now reporting that Flair's injury is indeed legitimate.

The exact nature of Flair's injury still remains unknown, although, she was seen uttering the words "my knee" as she was helped to the back by WWE officials, suggesting that she might've sustained some damage to the area surrounding her knee. Wrestling Inc. will provide more updates on Flair's injury as more information becomes available.