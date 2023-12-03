WWE Announces That Kevin Owens Sustained An Injury On SmackDown

WWE has provided an injury update on WWE "SmackDown" star Kevin Owens, as he was injured this past Friday during his match against Grayson Waller. Per X (formerly Twitter), the promotion announced that Owens fractured his fourth and fifth metacarpal.

For a while now, both Waller and Austin Theory have been annoying Owens, and this past week's "SmackDown" was no different. Theory interfered in the match and stomped on Owens' right hand against the ring steps. After that, Waller targeted Owens' hand throughout the match. While Owens got the win over Waller, the damage was already done.

Logan Paul also announced on the December 1 episode that Owens was going to be part of the eight-man tournament that will determine the next contender to face the United States Champion. Waller and Theory also made the list, along with Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley, and Dragon Lee. There is one name that is unknown at this time. During the announcement, Owens also confronted Paul and ended up punching Theory in the face.

Paul later was on commentary for the Owens versus Waller match. He took a picture of him, Waller, and Theory by the hurt Owens — mocking the whole situation. Waller later would share the photo on X with the caption, "Good Blokes."

While things look bleak for Owens now, last night's win was his second recent victory over his two current enemies. The week before, on the November 24 episode, Owens had teamed with LA Knight to defeat Waller and Theory.