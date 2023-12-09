Charlotte Flair Possibly Injured In Match With Asuka On WWE SmackDown

WWE may have potentially suffered an untimely injury blow to one of their top female stars, with Charlotte Flair struggling to finish her match against Asuka on "WWE SmackDown" and spotted by multiple fans in attendance being assisted to the backstage area.

In the midst of a back-and-forth bout, the television coverage would return from a commercial break to Flair lying on her back in clear discomfort while referee Charles Robinson checked on her. Flair ultimately fell short via roll-up following a distraction from Damage CTRL member, Bayley. After the conclusion of the match, a number of WWE audience members in Providence, including WrestlingNews.co interviewer Steve Fall, would take to social media to share images and clips of Flair being attended to by doctors before being helped from the ring.

Real ugly spot toward the end, rushed to the finish. Charlotte Flair says "My knee" as she's helped out of the ring. Seemed to hurt her neck, too. Just awful, wishing her the best. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kjMFIyOQix — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) December 9, 2023

Charlotte Flair being helped to the back pic.twitter.com/HmUlCrcFlY — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 9, 2023

At this stage, there has been no confirmation or severity of Flair's injury or any specific spot where it occurred, or even whether or not the injury is legitimate. Wrestling Inc. will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.