WWE SmackDown Results 3/21 - CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Meet, Jade Cargill Takes On Liv Morgan & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 21, 2025, coming to you from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy!

Amidst the rising tensions between her, Naomi, and Bianca Belair after Naomi named herself as the person who sidelined Cargill from action for a number of weeks with a brutal attack, Jade Cargill will have to refocus her sights tonight as she goes head-to-head with one half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions member Liv Morgan. Cargill's last match came on the November 11, 2024 edition of "WWE Raw" when she and Belair retained their then-Women's Tag Team Championship against Morgan and fellow Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez.

After a handful of encounters with one another over the course of the past few weeks, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will be coming face-to-face with one another. Not only did Punk, Reigns, and Rollins found themselves involved in a major brawl after they had all been eliminated from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble at WWE Royal Rumble, but Reigns later aided Rollins in escaping a Steel Cage to defeat Punk on the March 10 episode of "Raw" despite Rollins being clear that he didn't want his victory to come in that way.

Jacob Fatu will be returning to singles action tonight as he goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman. The two men have become no strangers to one another having faced off in a series of matches, including a singles match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 when Strowman scored a win over Fatu due to a disqualification and during last week's edition of "SmackDown" when Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga came up short against Strowman, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight.

Additionally, Piper Niven will be squaring off with Zelina Vega after she and fellow Secret Her-vice member Alba Fyre helped Chelsea Green retain the Women's United States Championship against Sol Ruca this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT".