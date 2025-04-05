Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Reportedly Go Off-Script In WWE SmackDown Segment

Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton met face-to-face in the ring on "WWE SmackDown" for another war of words, this time moderated by commentator Wade Barrett to prevent them from getting physical, but they reportedly didn't stay on script for their promo battle. According to WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter) the women said "very little" of what was in the rundown for them and went off script "quite a bit."

WrestleVotes didn't specify what portions of the segment were specifically off script, but it ended with Stratton taking a shot at Flair's most recent divorce, calling her "0-3" and saying that after WrestleMania she'd be alone just like in her personal life. Stratton slid out of the ring immediately after delivering the line, but Flair got in one last shot about Stratton's boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser being "in my DMs." Flair had seemed visibly shaken by the jeers of the Chicago crowd earlier in the promo.

Flair and Stratton's split-screen interview on the March 21 episode of "SmackDown" was criticized by fans with many saying Flair attempted to bury the champion. Some within WWE even believed Stratton was put in a "sink or swim" situation. Prior to the heavily criticized segment, the women traded attacks on one another, with Stratton being the woman left standing most recently after taking Flair out with a moonsault from the top of the tron.