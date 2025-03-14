WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 3/14 - Tag Titles On The Line, Randy Orton Vs. Carmelo Hayes

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on March 14 from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain!

Cody Rhodes will answer what The Miz wants to talk about on MizTV.

Last week, General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Street Profits will finally get their title shot against #DIY. Pretty Deadly won a three-way match against Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza to become the Number One contenders. They will face the winner of tonight's match next week.

Randy Orton returned at Elimination Chamber and was looking to inflict pain on Kevin Owens. On last week's "SmackDown", he reflected on his close friendship with John Cena and Kevin Owens. He thinks Owens is jealous of him and that's why he turned on him. Orton will look to get his frustrations out on Carmelo Hayes.

In women's action, Charlotte Flair will take on B-Fab. Last week, she blindsided Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton again and B-Fab had some feelings about it. This will be Flair's first match since winning the women's Royal Rumble match.