WWE Tag Title Match Set, Follow-Up Contenders Determined

The men's tag team division on "SmackDown" is so messy that General Manager Nick Aldis had to bust a white board to try to make it make sense. He took fans back four months ago to when Motor City Machine Guns shocked everyone by winning the tag titles in their third match. Street Profits were next in line for the titles, but were attacked by #DIY in the ring.

The following week, Street Profits were later seen laid out backstage, so #DIY replaced them in a title match. They defeated The Guns to become champions when Johnny Gargano turned on his friend and mentor, Alex Shelley. Pretty Deadly informed the Profits that Los Garza attacked them. It was revealed that it was actually #DIY behind the attack and Pretty Deadly's lie. At the Royal Rumble, #DIY defended their titles against MCMG in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Street Profits cost The Guns the titles, but also attacked #DIY too.

Next Friday, Street Profits get their long awaited title shot against #DIY. Tonight, MCMG faced Pretty Deadly and Los Garza to determine the Number One contenders for the winner of next week's match. Motor City appeared to be on their way to a contendership as they set up for their Skull and Bones finisher on Elton Prince. However Kit Wilson pushed Shelley off the top rope, allowing Prince to roll up Chris Sabin for the victory and to be the Number One contenders.