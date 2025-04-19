Where Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Reportedly Stand Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton caused many jaws to drop when they reportedly went off script during a promo segment on the April 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown," with Stratton notably calling attention to Flair's "0-3" marriage record. Meanwhile, Flair referred to herself as a "nepo queen," then later claimed that Ludwig Kaiser, fellow WWE star and Stratton's real-life boyfriend, was in her direct messages online. Combined, these comments seemingly stirred up some animosity between Flair and Stratton. Still, their WWE WrestleMania 41 is overall set to go off as planned.

According to Fightful Select, Stratton and Flair have remained professionally courteous toward each other, just enough that there is no backstage concern of things getting out hand when the former defends the WWE Women's Championship against the latter on the first night of the premium live event later tonight. The match itself is reportedly expected to be "physical," though.

Regarding the planned match outcome of Flair vs. Stratton, the outlet recently reported that, despite the messiness of their aforementioned "SmackDown" segment, it has remained the same as it was beforehand. The specifics of the finish were not disclosed.

The WWE Women's Championship match between Stratton and Flair was formalized after Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, then selected Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent. Stratton claimed the title by successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax back in early January. WrestleMania 41 marks the third title defense for Stratton, having previously defeated Jax and Bayley to retain it.