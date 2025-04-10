Backstage Update On Charlotte Flair Vs. Tiffany Stratton Match At WWE WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's feud became uncomfortably personal on "WWE SmackDown," where Stratton made references to Flair's history of divorce, while Flair insinuated that Stratton's boyfriend, WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser, is trying to flirt with her in direct messages. With a seeming wrench being thrown into the angle with the two women's rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41, some have wondered if the awkward display has altered any plans WWE might have.

According to Fightful Select, there has been no change in the creative direction of Flair and Stratton's feud, despite the unscripted insults, and while the result of the WrestleMania match was not revealed, the finish is reportedly the same as it was before the barbs. Sources were not concerned about the two women becoming overly unprofessional in the upcoming WWE Women's Title match, expected to take place on night one of the two-night extravaganza, which will take place on April 19 and 20. It was insinuated that neither Flair nor Stratton know the upcoming result of the WrestleMania match either.

Flair won the Women's 2025 Royal Rumble, ending a lengthy absence, to skyrocket to the top of the division, one which has changed considerably since she was last involved, as numerous NXT callups like Stratton have come into their own, and two new women's mid-card titles were added to the division. Flair's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, said that he wasn't happy with the exchange but also understands that the wrestling business often gets personal in this way.