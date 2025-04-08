Ric Flair Addresses Insults From Charlotte & Tiffany Stratton's WWE SmackDown Drama

Four days later, the wrestling world is continuing to talk about the rather personal war of words between WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair from "WWE SmackDown." On "Busted Open Radio," Charlotte's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, added to the discussion.

Like many of Charlotte's previous opponents, Stratton asserted that "The Queen" would always live in the shadow of her father no matter how many championships she won or records she broke. In response, Charlotte called out the claim for its unoriginality. Ric has since backed up Charlotte's rebuttal, while adding his belief that she has actually eclipsed him in the ring.

"I have an opinion [on the segment], but I don't really want to voice it," Ric said. "I can just say this, it's very sensitive. I didn't like it, but wrestling is wrestling. I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, 'You think that's the first time they're hearing my name?'"

"I want to clarify this," he continued, "she is ten times the athlete that I am, so much better a worker than I ever was. I can't do half the things that she does. It's not like she's five [foot] two and 103 pounds. She's five [foot] 11 and weighs 145, 150 pounds, whatever it is. She works so hard. The Undertaker said it best, 'The Queen came back and regained her crown.' She deserves it. She'll be the best worker in the business, female, until the day she decides to retire."