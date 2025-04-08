Bully Ray Point To Silver Lining Of WWE's Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Kerfuffle

If there's one thing that can be said about the build to Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41, it certainly has been eventful. Since Flair picked Stratton as her opponent back in February, their storyline has been overshadowed by controversy over their segments, beginning with a side-by-side interview weeks ago where many felt Flair trampled over Stratton. But even that segment paled in comparison to the face to face promo battle the two had last Friday on "SmackDown," which was poorly received, and has since sprung reports that both Stratton and Flair went off script, and may even have legit heat with each other.

While this controversy doesn't appear to be doing any good for Stratton or Flair, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray is looking on the bright side of things. Conceding that Friday's segment was a bit of a mess on Monday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully does believe it has put the attention on Flair vs. Stratton in a way that was lacking prior to the segment.

"If there's a silver lining to any of this, people are finally talking about Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair," Bully said.

While Bully isn't wrong that the Flair/Stratton segment has generated more discussion about the match than previously, it remains to be seen whether the overall negative reaction to it will result in more curiosity towards the match, or if it will turn off fans. One thing that's clear is that the pressure will be on Stratton and Flair even more than before, with the two now having only two weeks till WrestleMania in order to build interest for their bout.

