Bully Ray: WWE's Tiffany Stratton Is 'Done' If Charlotte Flair Does This

Since Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 this past February, her feud with Tiffany Stratton over the WWE Women's Championship has severely lacked intrigue over the last two months. Where the "WWE Raw" women's title picture has featured a heated three-way rivalry between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY, the build to Stratton and Flair's match at WrestleMania has failed to match the same intensity. However, according to Bully Ray Dudley on "Busted Open Radio," Stratton has also been struggling to earn support from the WWE audience, and feels that she could be outperformed by Flair at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

"It's not going to be easy for somebody like Tiffany, who's not nearly at the level of a Charlotte athletically, physically, psychologically and conditioning wise. If Charlotte drags Tiffany into deep water, Tiffany's done. Tiffany will get exposed." Bully said. "There has not been much cheers for Tiffany Stratton from that crowd. She is severely lagging behind in every way, shape or form and that's just the reality of it ... this is WrestleMania, this is the deep end of the great white shark infested waters, what's going to happen? You're either going to swim or you're going to get eaten alive, and so far Tiffany has gotten eaten alive."

Despite being critical of Stratton, he did admit that the crowd had gotten behind her when she dived off the entrance ramp onto Flair and WWE's security team two weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown." That said, he feels that's the only time the audience has shown their support for Stratton, and WrestleMania will prove if she's capable of performing at Flair's level.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.