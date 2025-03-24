Bianca Belair Set To Referee Rhea Ripley Women's Title Rematch On Next Week's WWE Raw

The WrestleMania 41 build for the Women's World Championship continued on "WWE Raw" on Monday when it was announced that Rhea Ripley will get her rematch for the gold against IYO SKY next week. Bianca Belair is set to serve as the guest referee for the bout. All three women confronted General Manager Adam Pearce in the ring following last week's contract signing where Ripley signed her name on the document, attempting to make the WrestleMania match a triple threat.

Pearce went out to address the crowd and said Ripley's signature did not make the match at WrestleMania official and explained he had been attempting to nail down her rematch for weeks, but Ripley only wanted it on her time. SKY came out and said it didn't matter who she was facing. Belair followed shortly after and complained that Ripley didn't earn her spot like she did by winning the Elimination Chamber. Ripley's music then hit and she said she didn't care if her match was at WrestleMania or who she faced, she just wanted her title back.

Pearce said he had a solution for everything and said Ripley would get a rematch next week and the winner will face Belair at WrestleMania. The women brawled in the ring to end the segment, but Pearce wasn't done making announcements. He told Belair backstage that she was set to referee the championship match on "Raw" next week, so she could "call things right down the middle."