New WWE Women's World Champion Crowned As IYO SKY Topples Rhea Ripley In Raw Main Event

IYO SKY upset Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women's World Championship in the main event of "WWE Raw."

Fifty-six days after re-gaining the title from Liv Morgan and 46 before she would have been defending it against the women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair, Ripley was making the second defense of this reign against the former WWE Women's Champion. Belair made her entrance first to sit ringside and watch on as her WrestleMania opponent was determined, ensuing a closely fought back-and-forth title bout which swung on a pendulum before the closing stretch. At one point, SKY adopted the moves of her absent Damage CTRL team-mates' moves, hitting Dakota Kai's Kaio Kick followed by Kairi Sane's InSane elbow for a near-fall and then locking in the Asuka Lock until Ripley broke it at the ropes.

SKY would also hit an Over The Moonsault for a close near-fall, with Ripley putting her foot on the ropes at the last second. But Ripley fought to the advantage once again only to be distracted by Belair's cheering for her opponent. The champion took issue with that, getting in Belair's face before pushing her over, with Belair almost causing a disqualification when she pulled Ripley back from the ring apron; referee Jessika Carr got between them and urged Ripley to return to her title match.

Ripley looked to finish things off with the Riptide from the top rope, gesturing to Belair before lifting her opponent up. However, SKY reversed the finisher with a hurricanrana, opening Ripley up for a second Over The Moonsault in the middle of the ring, and getting the pinfall to win the championship. Ripley was shown to be angered after her loss while laid at ringside, with Belair and SKY staring one another down while glancing at the WrestleMania sign.