Rhea Ripley Signs Women's World Title Contract, Clouding WWE WrestleMania Match On Raw

Rhea Ripley invaded the WrestleMania 41 contract signing between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair during "WWE Raw."

The former WWE Women's World Champion is still reeling from her defeat at the hands of Sky, losing her title after a brief interaction with Belair at ring side saw her distracted, and thus ensuring that it would be Sky defending against Belair at WrestleMania with the latter's win in the women's Elimination Chamber.

The two would-be opponents met in the ring on Monday for an official contract signing, but found themselves interrupted once again by the former champion emerging to stake her claim for a rematch. She reiterated that without Belair's interference, she would have been the champion heading into WrestleMania, prompting them to get in one another's faces. Sky sought to get between the pair as General Manager Adam Pearce watched on, vainly attempting to diffuse the situation, and swiftly found herself pie-faced by Belair.

Belair then turned into a headbutt from Ripley, laying her out on the table in the ring, before Ripley delivered a powerbomb to Sky onto Belair and the table; the table didn't break, leaving Sky to bounce off of Belair. Ripley then picked up the match contract that Sky and Belair had already signed, signing it herself before retreating to the back with it in her hand and Pearce giving chase.

Later in the show, Pearce and Ripley were seen arguing over the contract backstage. Pearce said Ripley was behaving like a child and insisting she gave it back, while she was arguing that because she signed it she was entitled to be in the match. He then walked off when she finally relinquished it, with a final demand to be in the WrestleMania bout, leaving her to get attacked once more by Belair. Sky got involved, pulling Belair away to have her own turn at Ripley before Belair and her tussled to allow Ripley to gain the upper hand at the end of the segment.