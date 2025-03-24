WWE Raw Results 3/24 - Two Championships On The Line, John Cena And Cody Rhodes Both Appear
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 24, 2025, coming to you live from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland!
Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes and John Cena are both set to appear before they square off in the ring for the former's title at WrestleMania 41. After Cena explained that his newfound alliance with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber stemmed from years of anger at the fans for bullying and belittling him during last week's edition of "Raw", Rhodes confronted him as he questioned where the old version of him had gone.
After retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor during last week, Bron Breakker will once again be putting the title on the line as he defends against Penta. Penta has made his intentions of getting his hands on some gold well known, with Penta saving Breakker from an attack at the hands of Balor's Judgment Day stablemates Dominik Mysterio and Carlito as a means of ensuring that he was ready to go for tonight's match.
Another championship will be on the line, as Lyra Valkyria defends the Women's Intercontinental Championship against one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez defeated Bayley in a Number One Contenders Match on the March 10 edition of "Raw" to secure her spot in tonight's contest.
A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will be joining forces with one another to take on Jey Uso and a mystery tag team partner of his choosing. As he still prepares to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jey currently holds wins over both Waller and Theory in singles competition, having earned them on the March 10 episode of "Raw" and last week's edition of the show respectively.
Additionally, CM Punk will be appearing on tonight's show after a tense verbal confrontation turned physical with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" leading to the announcement that the three men would be facing each other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.
We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as John Cena makes his way out to the ring.
We Hear From John Cena
Cena says fans clearly have something they want to say to him with the boos that they rain down on him, then says fans are ready to do their worse now that he's turned the spotlight on them and he can pick apart anyone in the live crowd tearing them to shreds. He says no one is safe, then says he put a clueless kid on blast last week and his face ended up everywhere on social media.
Cena continues ripping into the fans and says they loved rewatching a meme of a defenceless boy getting destroyed which makes them all horrible people. He says fans will find out how they'll pay for what they've put Cena through in the last 25 years. He says he's listened to the lies and noise of fans, and while he didn't waste time being mean, he's payed attention, tested, and rewarded fans for their "childish, curse ridden nursery rhymes". He says in doing so, fans have told them every single thing about them, and their lives are all sad because all they have is attending a live "Raw" event. He says fans have been nothing more than an experiment and rats in a cage, then says fans make things so simple because they will always tell him about themselves out of desperation for wanting to matter.
Cena says the most important thing fans ever told him was in April 2005 when he gave them the spinner WWE Championship. He says fans ate him alive for the spinner WWE Championship and make it clear that they weren't fans of him changing their championship into a toy. He says the championship is at the center of everything, but he made it into a toy. He promises to ruin wrestling for every fan and wrestler. He promises to become a 17 time World Champion and force fans to forever say his name as he makes history all the while fans can do nothing except watch.
