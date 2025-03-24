WWE Raw Results 3/24 - Two Championships On The Line, John Cena And Cody Rhodes Both Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 24, 2025, coming to you live from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland!

Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes and John Cena are both set to appear before they square off in the ring for the former's title at WrestleMania 41. After Cena explained that his newfound alliance with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber stemmed from years of anger at the fans for bullying and belittling him during last week's edition of "Raw", Rhodes confronted him as he questioned where the old version of him had gone.

After retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor during last week, Bron Breakker will once again be putting the title on the line as he defends against Penta. Penta has made his intentions of getting his hands on some gold well known, with Penta saving Breakker from an attack at the hands of Balor's Judgment Day stablemates Dominik Mysterio and Carlito as a means of ensuring that he was ready to go for tonight's match.

Another championship will be on the line, as Lyra Valkyria defends the Women's Intercontinental Championship against one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez defeated Bayley in a Number One Contenders Match on the March 10 edition of "Raw" to secure her spot in tonight's contest.

A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will be joining forces with one another to take on Jey Uso and a mystery tag team partner of his choosing. As he still prepares to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jey currently holds wins over both Waller and Theory in singles competition, having earned them on the March 10 episode of "Raw" and last week's edition of the show respectively.

Additionally, CM Punk will be appearing on tonight's show after a tense verbal confrontation turned physical with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" leading to the announcement that the three men would be facing each other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as John Cena makes his way out to the ring.