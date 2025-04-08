Backstage Update On Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton's WWE SmackDown Segment

One of the most talked about segments on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday was the contentious promo battle between WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and WrestleMania 41 opponent Charlotte Flair. The pair met in the ring after weeks of battling back-and-forth and the champion took a shot at Flair's personal life by bringing up her most recent divorce, something that Flair was recently very vulnerable about on a talk show. It was reported very shortly after the segment ended that the women went off script, and Dave Meltzer clarified a bit more about what happened on Monday's episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"The segment went off the rails," Meltzer said. "I mean, there's a lot to say about it, but the key thing is most of what happened was actually scripted. I think people are trying to figure out like what was and wasn't scripted and pretty much nothing went off the script until, it was actually Tiffany Stratton's line about the marriages."

Dave Alvarez and Meltzer both noted that it appeared as if Flair was rattled by the crowd. Flair, who couldn't get a word out with the crowd boos, told Stratton she could have the last word, and that's where Stratton pulled the line about Flair being "0-3 in marriages." Flair shot back with a line about Stratton's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, being in her DMs, which wasn't the only unscripted part on her end.

"[Flair] wasn't supposed to do the squeaky voice thing, either," Meltzer noted. "That wasn't there, she just kind of did that. Yeah, she was gotten to by the crowd, which is funny because she's a heel and she was getting incredible heel reaction."

