Ludwig Kaiser Responds To Charlotte Flair SmackDown Claim With Classic WWE Clip

Things got testy between WrestleMania 41 opponents Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton this past Friday on "SmackDown," when a face to face between them led to some wondering if their personal issues had gone from a work and turned into a shoot. Just one day after the segment, Stratton's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, decided to add fuel to the fire by addressing one aspect of it; Flair's last line of the promo, where she claimed that Kaiser was "in her DM's."

Taking to X early Saturday morning, Kaiser didn't address Charlotte directly, instead choosing to do so with a classic WWE clip featuring Shawn Michaels. In the clip, Michaels is face to face with his rival, "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, and Smith's wife, Diana Hart Smith. And Michaels didn't hold back with Diana, telling her to "not flatter herself" to a loud ovation.

Long-time wrestling fans will remember that Michaels and Smith feuded early in Michaels' first WWE Championship reign in 1996, with Michaels retaining the belt over Smith in two consecutive matches at In Your House: Beware of the Dog and King of the Ring. The feud started after Diana had accused Michaels of making a pass at her, which Michaels denied in the aforementioned clip.

Whether Kaiser is legitimately responding to Flair's remarks, or is attempting to play along with the storyline, is almost as mysterious as whether Flair and Stratton's storyline rivalry has boiled over into a real one. Regardless of which it is, it will only add another layer to a match that is quickly becoming one of the more hotly anticipated matches at WrestleMania.