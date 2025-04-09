Backstage Update On Charlotte And Tiffany Stratton's WWE SmackDown Showdown

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's war of words on last week's "WWE SmackDown" has caused a bit of controversy backstage by the looks of things.

A recent report by "Fightful Select" has detailed what wasn't cleared by WWE, and the aftereffects of that segment. WWE felt that the segment as a whole was a "wreck" and there was heat on both stars after the segment. As per their report, Flair was the first one to go off script when she used the "nepo queen" term, while WWE also hadn't approved of them bringing in their romantic relationships into the segment, with Flair talking about Stratton's partner and WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, while the WWE Women's Champion controversially touched upon Flair's marriages. The report further claimed that Flair was also not approved to talk about the crowd booing, although that didn't garner heat with those backstage as they felt that's something wrestlers do on-the-fly.

However, Flair mocking Stratton's voice didn't go down well with those behind the scenes, and that Stratton needed to stand up for herself, but dragging in her opponent's personal life was not in good taste. WWE scrubbed off the instances of the two talking about each other's personal lives and Flair mimicking Stratton from their YouTube video. The segment was briefly touched upon by Kaiser on this past week's "WWE Raw," but that elicited a positive reaction from those backstage.

It remains to be seen which direction WWE will take with the Flair-Stratton storyline, with only two episodes of "SmackDown" left before their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41.