WWE SmackDown Results 5/9 - Women's Championship Number One Contenders Match, John Cena Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 9, 2025, coming to you live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio!

As he readies to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time since winning it from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash tomorrow night, John Cena will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Orton called out Cena during last week's edition of "SmackDown", sharing some choice words with him and vowing to defeat him in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Tiffany Stratton will find out who her next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship is tonight, as Jade Cargill goes head-to-head with Nia Jax in a Number One Contenders match. Jax and Cargill encountered one another in a verbal confrontation last week that also involved Naomi and Stratton herself, which led to a tag team match later that same night in which Cargill and Stratton defeated Jax and Naomi.

Aleister Black will be competing in his second match since making his return to WWE as he collides with Carmelo Hayes. Hayes attempted to help The Miz defeat Black last week by causing a distraction, but ultimately watched on as Black hit his signature Black Mass kick on The Miz and pinned him for the three count.

Additionally, Jacob Fatu will be defending the United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Backlash. Before he does, however, he will be joining forces with Solo Sikoa to tag on Priest and Knight in tag team competition.