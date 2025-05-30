WWE SmackDown Results 5/30 - John Cena & Cody Rhodes Meet With One Another, Bianca Belair Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 30, 2025, coming to you live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee!

Hometown favorite Bianca Belair will be appearing on tonight's show as she makes her long awaited return to WWE programming. Not only has Belair been dealing with the revelation from a few months ago that her former friend and tag team partner Naomi took out Jade Cargill for a number of weeks, but she was also unable to dethrone IYO SKY as Women's World Champion in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Bianca Belair at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes will both be making their returns to "SmackDown" tonight as they meet with one before they join forces with Logan Paul and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso respectively at WWE Money In The Bank on June 7. Cena and Rhodes both got involved in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey and Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last Saturday, prompting Rhodes to throw out the challenge to the Money In The Bank tag team match in the moments that followed.

Seth Rollins, Penta, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight have all currently won Triple Threat Qualifier matches to earn their spots in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, as have the aforementioned Ripley, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss to secure their own spots in the 2025 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Tonight, the next entrants will be determined as the aforementioned Naomi, Cargill, and Nia Jax collide with one another in a Triple Threat Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier, while Carmelo Hayes squares off with United States Champion Jacob Fatu and Andrade in a Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier.